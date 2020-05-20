Watch FROM NYC WITH LOVE: A Love Letter To You All From Inside The Epicentre By Kurt Phelan

This Friday, May 22 from 8pm USA/EST will be a one-night only event cabaret with award-winning multi-national artist Kurt Phelan (Dirty Dancing, Rent, American Idiot).

From NYC with LOVE is a musical love letter from NYC and a huge hug from the epicentre of this global hurdle, where Kurt has been living and working for the past year, stirring up the scene in such shows as Rent and directing and starring in Mondays at the Pub at the iconic Joes Pub.

May 22 is also Kurt's birthday and his last night in Manhattan before he makes the journey back to Australia to care for his father, which means a mandatory 14-day solitary quarantine. So, it seems the perfect night to celebrate a send-off with a cabaret! Tune in for an hour of fun, song, interactive Q&A, stories and that cheeky brand of cabaret for which he has become so well known in NYC and back home.

"As I sit in my NYC apartment doing zoom meetings and looking down the barrel of being alone in a hotel for 14 days. I realise that I would like to give you all a parting gift. Isolation gave us all time to think. I found myself reminiscing and becoming very nostalgic. When it came time to step outside my apartment the city felt somewhat magical. Mostly everything is closed and our industry is gone, but even through all of this NYC smiles. I wanted to share this with you all, celebrate my birthday and say goodbye to my NYC family whilst sending love to my Aussie one. It has been a long time since many of my Aussie family, friends and fans have been able to see a show of mine. Being able to stream a new show enables me to bring together everyone I care for from across the globe in the best way I can imagine spending my birthday; and last moments in NYC before this epic journey home."

From NYC with LOVE will be performed by Kurt Phelan along-side his husband, Emmy Award-winning composer Lance Horne, live from their house on the Upper West Side from 8pm EST Friday 22 May (Saturday 23 May from 10am EST/AUS)

To watch go to Facebook-KurtPhelanAus or via his youtube channel or find the links here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWd0SprUXshP00iRY1Hrrrg

https://m.facebook.com/KurtPhelanAus/

And it can also be enjoyed after the live stream on either platform.

Tune in and enjoy this celebration, live from NYC direct to the comfort of your lounge room.

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You