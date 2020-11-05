Voting Open For Next Star On Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk Of Fame

Public voting is now open on who will join more than 130 names of great artists.

Accomplished Australian and international performers are on the shortlist for the next star to shine bright on Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame.

Public voting is now open on who will join more than 130 names of great artists who have graced the stages of Adelaide Festival Centre since it opened in 1973.

Handpicked by Adelaide Festival Centre's Performing Arts Collection team, the shortlist is based on shows presented at Festival Centre venues last year.

Nominees include Emmy-nominated Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton and Broadway/sitcom icon Megan Mullaly, who performed at Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2019.

The list also features star of stage and screen Miranda Tapsell, drag queen/LGBTQ+ activist Sasha Velour, Helpmann award-winning choreographer Frances Rings and State Theatre Company actor/playwright/director Elena Carapetis.

OzAsia Festival 2019 favourites in the running are Malaysian pop star Siti Nurhaliza, internationally renowned musician/composer Nitin Sawhney, legendary Taiwanese playwright Stan Lai and acclaimed UK choreographer Akram Khan.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame is about celebrating the inspiring artists we've attracted over the years. For 2019, we were fortunate to have so many wonderful shows to choose from across a wide range of genres and performance styles. While the nominees come from various backgrounds, what unites them all is their extraordinary talent and their great appeal to audiences."

Each year three stars are added to the walkway on Adelaide Festival Centre's northern promenade, overlooking the River Torrens. In addition to the public choice, two more are selected by Adelaide Festival Centre Trust and a panel of arts critics. Past recipients include Roy Orbison, Cold Chisel, Olivia Newton-John, Dame Edna Everage, Hugo Weaving, Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin, Paul Kelly, Guy Sebastian and Kate Ceberano.

To vote for the next Walk of Fame star, visit adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/walk-of-fame by December 4.

