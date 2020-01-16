Moliere's TARTUFFE by Liz Lochhead Announced at Adelaide Fringe

Liz Lochhead's Tartuffe is an un-P.C., rude, and rhyming take on Moliere's classic play. It comes to The Arch at Holden Street Theatre's from 11 February to 15 March as part of the 2020 Adelaide Fringe.

Relocated to a 1940s Scottish living room, we meet conman Tartuffe, with his perfect mark in gullible paterfamilias who will ultimately ruin the family unless his trophy wife and their sassy maid can prevail. The play, performed in broad Scottish (with surtitles), puts sex on the table with men and women using it against each other. You have to laugh!

First presented as A Play, A Pie and A Pint production at Òran Mór, Glasgow, Tartuffe is directed by Tony Cownie and presented in association with The Stephen Dunn Theatre Fund and supported by Scene Change Productions. The show stars Andy Clark as Tartuffe, Joyce Falconer as Dorine, Harry Ward as Orgon, and Nicola Roy as Elmire.

Liz Lochhead's last original play was the Royal Lyceum's 2016 Thon Man Moliere. Full-length versions of Tartuffe, School for Wives (Educating Agnes) and Le Misanthrope (Miseryguts) could indicate a Moliere obsession! She insists she's as at home with Greek tragedies, adapting Chekhov or her own plays, including Blood and Ice, Mary Queen of Scots Got Her Head Chopped Off, Britannia Rules, Three Sisters, What Goes Around, Thebans, Good Things, Perfect Days, Medea. Liz was Makar, a.ka. National Poet of Scotland, from 2011 to 2016, was awarded the Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry 2015, and recently became Honorary President of the Scottish Society of Playwrights. Suddenly septuagenarian, she says working with frequent-collaborator Tony and this fantastic cast on this further revival of her Oran Mor full-tilt 'Classic Cuts' Tartuffe has made her feel so young!

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Company is Scotland's leading producing theatre, led by Artistic Director David Greig. With a strong reputation for excellence in both classical and contemporary work The Lyceum is committed to developing Scotland's considerable indigenous talents while presenting the best of international drama. The company has been resident at the Royal Lyceum Theatre since 1965 and has been shaped by artistic and associate directors including Tom Fleming, Ian Woolridge, Kenny Ireland, Bill Bryden and Richard Eyre.

Throughout its long history, the company has welcomed many stars to its stage including David Tennant, Alan Cumming, and Emily Mortimer, to Tony Conti, Ian McKellan, and Marlene Dietrich. In Season 2015/16 the company celebrated its 50th anniversary. www.lyceum.org.uk

Ed Littlewood Productions works with artists and companies to deliver productions and events nationally and internationally. The company provides support and consultation for the performing arts industry - funding / fundraising, touring, education / learning and participation, production administration - working with a wide range of freelancers and associates across the UK. Offices are based in Edinburgh and Bristol. www.edlittlewood.com

Scene Change Productions is a charitable incorporated organisation supporting innovative, high quality productions and learning and participation experiences. SCP collaborate with and commission performers, workshop leaders / artists and creatives worldwide who are leaders in the industry. SCP provides engaging experiences that challenge an audience's preconceptions of arts participation and performance, working with like-minded partners to create challenging, commercial, didactic work raising England and Scotland's local, national and international cultural profiles. www.scenechangeproductions.org

Tickets are priced from $18.00 - $28.00 and may be purchased through FringeTix

or www.holdenstreettheatres.com.





