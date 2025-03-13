House Of Oz Announces Shortlist For The Purse Prize From Adelaide Fringe 2025 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adelaide Fringe in partnership with House of Oz has revealed the five extraordinary productions shortlisted for the prestigious 2025 House of Oz Prize Purse.

This initiative, which provides Australian artists with an unparalleled opportunity to take their work to Edinburgh Festival Fringe, has quickly become one of the most significant career-launching platforms for performers at Adelaide Fringe.

This year's shortlist features a diverse lineup of bold, original works that showcase the depth and creativity of Australian performing arts:

Flick, written and performed by the award-winning Madelaine Nunn is a darkly funny thriller about life, death and really bad decisions. This exciting one-woman show takes audiences on a journey through blurred boundaries and intersecting lives. It follows the story of a nurse looking after Mark, a patient with terminal cancer. Directed by Emily O'Brien-Brown, this twisted tale subverts what we think we should feel, with impeccable comic timing and an all-consuming storyteller.

Skinny, which made its world debut at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival to rave reviews and standing ovations, is written and performed by the multi-award-winning Michelle Pearson. It is a testament to the societal chokehold in an absurd universe of shakes, shapewear and shifty surgeons. This empowering show fuses pop, power ballads and biting comedy, to encourage us to face the mirror and embrace our bodies for all they are.

Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence by Crash Theatre Co steps onto the court of contemporary turmoil; this production entwines the timelessness of Shakespearean drama with hot, sporty, girl power like you've never seen before. An electrifying 2025 award-winning dance-party experience of modern-day musical theatre, it tells a cautionary tale where deadly ambition meets treacherous scheming. A netball team of gutsy misfits train for their inter-school competition, underpinned by the synth-pop genius of PROJECT BEXX. This all-female powerhouse of WA artists is receiving acclaim on the court.

A solo autobiographical show, NIUSIA by Beth Paterson, weaves together memories, handed down stories, and interviews to examine the precarity of identity. The show explores the haphazard cultural legacy that second, third and fourth generation immigrants inherit. Paterson's grandmother, Niusia, was a Holocaust survivor, but all her granddaughter remembers is an angry, dying woman. Eager to learn more about Niusia's stories, Beth uncovers more questions than she ever knew existed—and ones she wasn't allowed to ask. The aspiration becomes assimilation after fleeing war and devastation for belonging and safety.

Content for Meatfolk by Samwise Hemmings sees a comedian and a human (meatfolk) grappling with a confusing reality. The performer finds himself attempting to wriggle joyfully under its crushing mass. With a skillful yet casual blend of musical comedy and his unique brand of surrealism, Samwise Hemmings has quickly built a radical following of concerned citizens in comedy venues across the country. His jokes have been described as absurd, articulate, and alarming by crowds and medical professionals alike.

Each of these productions has captivated audiences with their artistry, compelling narratives, and innovative performances. The House of Oz Prize is designed to open global doors for Australian artists, providing international exposure, industry connections, and opportunities for long-term touring success.

Michelle Pearson, who was a recipient of one of last year's prizes (along with Gravity & Other Myths: Ten Thousand Hours, Yozi: No Babies in the Sauna, Lewis Major Projects: Triptych, Clockfire Theatre Company: Plenty of Fish In The Sea) for Down Under: The Songs That Shaped Australia, reflected on the transformative impact of the program, I'm incredibly grateful—you've literally changed my life with the 2024 Purse Prize for Down Under: The Songs That Shaped Australia. Thanks to you, I've booked two years of AUS tours, employing seven SA artists in 2025–2026.

Now in its second year, the partnership between House of Oz and Adelaide Fringe continues to strengthen pathways for Australian artists to reach international audiences. The productions selected from this year's shortlist will be announced soon and will go on to represent Australia at the world's largest arts festival, Edinburgh Fringe in 2025.

The winners of the Purse Prize 2025 are due to be announced soon.

Comments