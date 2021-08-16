Her Majesty's Theatre Takes The Spotlight At Master Builders Awards

South Australia's iconic and recently redeveloped Her Majesty's Theatre was a big winner at the weekend's Master Builders South Australia Building Excellence Awards 2021, adding two major awards to its growing list of accolades.

The stunning new theatre, featuring striking architectural details and meticulous artisan finishes, won the following categories:

Master Builders South Australia Building Excellence Awards:

Interior /Finishes Commercial awarded to JRCM Commercial Joinery Commercial/Industrial Building $50M- $100M awarded to Hansen Yuncken



Originally opened in 1913, Adelaide's oldest continually operating theatre was transformed into a larger and more accessible venue with state-of-the-art facilities - its $66 million redevelopment was unveiled in June last year.

The redevelopment was designed by Adelaide-based COX Architecture and built by national construction company Hansen Yuncken, managed by the South Australian Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure and Adelaide Festival Centre.

The project employed more than 150 construction workers at its peak and engaged a 90 per cent South Australian work force, including specialist artisan contractors and local craftspeople.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "We are so proud to see Her Majesty's Theatre receive the glowing recognition it deserves, both as an iconic architectural building and premiere Australian arts venue.

"This project shows the power of creative and professional organisations in South Australia to deliver world class outcomes when we collaborate with a shared vision and passion."

Hansen Yuncken Project Director Scott Brumfield: "Hansen Yuncken are proud to have received the MBA Building Excellence Award for the Her Majesty's Theatre redevelopment, an iconic South Australian building for Adelaide Festival Centre and the South Australian community.

"This project showcases the skills and commitment to quality of our project team and trade partners and is a testament to their dedication and hard work in delivering this exceptional project."

JRCM Joinery Director John Reuther: "It's the sort of job that you don't get too many opportunities to work on, we looked at it as a big challenge but very rewarding.

"It was also an opportunity to showcase our skills with local tradespeople that we rarely get the opportunity to do on such a large scale.

"We are very proud and love seeing other people appreciate the workmanship and passion that's gone into this build."

Other recent awards for Her Majesty's Theatre include:

Australian Institute of Building - South Australia and Northern Territory Professional Excellence in Building Awards:

Commercial Construction $60 million plus - Hansen Yuncken Professional Excellence - Hansen Yuncken's Chris Cavenett, Her Majesty's Theatre Project Manager



Australian Institute of Architects SA 2021

City of Adelaide Prize - COX Architecture David Saunders Award for heritage - COX Architecture Jack Mcconnell Award for Public Architecture - COX Architecture



'The Maj' has showcased many big names across 107 years including Luciano Pavarotti, Dame Gracie Fields, Bill Haley and His Comets, Maggie Smith, Chris Issak, Archie Roach, Alan Cumming and Paul Kelly and Her Majesty's Theatre ambassadors including Adelaide's own Robyn Archer AO, Greta Bradman, David Campbell OAM and Peter Goers OAM along with Kate Ceberano AM, Ali McGregor, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore OAM and Meow Meow.