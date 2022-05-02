Her Majesty's Theatre Adelaide Wins Another National Award

The iconic Her Majesty's Theatre in Adelaide is adding another national award to its list of accolades, winning the Master Builder Association's (MBA) National Commercial/Industrial Construction Award $50 million to $100 million at the weekend.

Awarded to Hansen Yuncken at the National MBA Award Ceremony in Cairns, the stunning redeveloped theatre was recognised for its intricate design and construction skills required to reinvigorate one of Australia's most historic theatres, in the heart of Adelaide.

The redevelopment was built by national construction company Hansen Yuncken and designed by Adelaide-based COX Architecture, and managed by the South Australian Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure and Adelaide Festival Centre.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "We continue to be delighted by the response and recognition Her Majesty's Theatre has received since its spectacular redevelopment. This national award is a testament to the building and design talent we have in South Australia and this iconic building continues to house some of the best shows and entertainment from across Australia. The best part is seeing patrons enjoy and treasure this special theatre and we hope that continues for generations to come."

Hansen Yuncken Construction Manager on the project Scott Brumfield: "We are incredibly proud of this outstanding result, to be recognised at this level across the industry. This project is a true reflection of innovative, collaborative teamwork, to breathe new life into one of Adelaide's most iconic buildings. We are proud to have delivered an amazing legacy for our clients, the Adelaide Festival Centre and the Department for Infrastructure and Transport - South Australia."

Originally opened in 1913, Adelaide's oldest continually operating theatre was transformed into a larger and more accessible venue with state-of-the-art facilities - its $66 million redevelopment was unveiled in June 2020.

The project employed more than 150 construction workers at its peak and engaged a 90 per cent South Australian work force, including specialist artisan contractors and local craftspeople.

'The Maj' has showcased many big names across 108 years including Luciano Pavarotti, Dame Gracie Fields, Bill Haley and His Comets, Maggie Smith, Chris Isaak, Archie Roach, Alan Cumming and Paul Kelly and Her Majesty's Theatre ambassadors including Adelaide's own Robyn Archer AO, Greta Bradman, David Campbell OAM and Peter Goers OAM along with Kate Ceberano AM, Ali McGregor, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore OAM and Meow Meow.

This latest award adds to an impressive list of accolades for Her Majesty's Theatre including:

Master Builders South Australia Building Excellence Awards 2021:

Interior /Finishes Commercial awarded to JRCM Commercial Joinery Commercial/Industrial Building $50M- $100M awarded to Hansen Yuncken



Australian Institute of Building Professional Excellence in Building Awards 2021:

Professional Excellence in Building $60 million plus - national award Commercial Construction $60 million plus - Hansen Yuncken (SA / NT) Professional Excellence - Hansen Yuncken's Chris Cavenett, Her Majesty's Theatre Project Manager (SA / NT)



Australian Institute of Architects SA 2021

City of Adelaide Prize - COX Architecture David Saunders Award for heritage - COX Architecture Jack Mcconnell Award for Public Architecture - COX Architecture



