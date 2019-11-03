Gina Schien's Rollicking Racetrack Comedy Comes To Adelaide Fringe In 2020

Award-winning playwright Gina Schien is set to bring her critically-acclaimed lesbian comedy to South Australia for the first time when it premieres at the 2020 Adelaide Fringe Festival.

All bets are off in this comedy of seduction when lust, trust and a mountain of cash send punter Helen on the ride of her life. An edge-of-your-saddle mishmash of horse-racing, crippling self-doubt, champagne, and yes, a lesbian love story.

The work enjoyed two sell-out seasons in Sydney in 2012 and 2016 with the extraordinary Jacqui Robson who will reprise her role as the innocent Helen, who falls for a mysterious woman at that most Australian of institutions, the racetrack. A woman who tempts Helen with an outrageous proposal.

Originally produced as a two-hander in Sydney it will be performed in Adelaide as it was originally written - as a one-woman show with Robson playing all seven characters.

'Robson is Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore and Jim Carrey all rolled into one. Hers is a thoroughbred performance - and is most definitely the reason why punters have been barracking for more...This actress is a bolter!' - Rose Cooper, Stage Whispers.

The Punter's Siren is a richly satisfying, lesbian-affirming and life-affirming hour on stage. Buy a fascinator and get your tickets. You're in for the ride of your life.

'Some of the most refreshing and wittiest play-writing you'll find this side of the equator.' Bridget Conway, Lip magazine.

When: 9pm, Mon 2 March - Sat 14 March 2020.

Where: Bakehouse Theatre, 255 Angas St Adelaide SA

Tickets: Adults $27, Concession $22, Fringe Member $21, Preview and cheap Tuesdays $18

Running time: 55 minutes

Bookings: www.adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-punter-s-siren-af2020





