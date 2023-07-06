Gabriel Iglesias Returns to Australia With DON'T WORRY BE FLUFFY Tour

Superstar comedian Gabriel Iglesias will return to Australia for the first time in four years with his brand new highly acclaimed show Don’t Worry Be Fluffy. He will be performing nationally including a headlining appearance at the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. He recently became the second-highest grossing touring comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media.

Iglesias has been included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. Last year, he was on the cover of Variety’s comedy issue and had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Iglesias is the star and executive producer of “Mr. Iglesias”, an original comedy sitcom, which is currently streaming three seasons on Netflix. In 2020, the show won best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latino actors/actresses in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, Iglesias has released two stand-up comedy specials on Netflix including “One Show Fits All”, which was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and “Stadium Fluffy”, which was taped in front of a sold-out crowd of 55,000 fans at Dodger Stadium, where Iglesias made history as the first comedian to perform at the iconic venue. Both of these specials followed his highly successful 2016 special, “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry”, which was filmed at the Allstate Arena in Chicago to two sold-out shows with a total of 20,000 fans in attendance.

Iglesias has appeared in several blockbuster hits including “Magic Mike”, “Magic Mike XXL” and “A Haunted House 2”. He also has voiced numerous iconic animated characters including Speedy Gonzales in “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, Head Clerk in Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated animated film “Coco”, Babo in “Ugly Dolls”, Rufus the dog in Sony’s Golden Globe Award-nominated holiday film “The Star” and Cuarto in Fox 20th Century Film’s Academy Award-nominated film “Ferdinand”. Iglesias is one of a handful of comedians with a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film titled “The Fluffy Movie” Up next, Iglesias will co-star Tim Allen in the second season of Disney+’s “The Santa Clauses”, where he will portray Kris Kringle, the owner and operator of a Christmas-themed amusement park called Santaland.

On the small screen, “Fluffy’s Food Adventures”, a non-scripted comedic docuseries completed a three-season run in 2017. Iglesias was a recurring guest star on ABC’s sitcom “Cristela” and also guest starred in an episode of ABC’s hit comedy “Modern Family”. Comedy Central aired Iglesias’ hit series “Stand-Up Revolution” for three seasons as well as in an unprecedented two-night comedy special to over 15 million viewers. The special was a follow-up to his previous DVD specials “Hot & Fluffy” and “I’m Not Fat...I’m Fluffy”, which have sold millions of copies.

Gabriel Iglesias is the youngest of six children, raised by a single mother in Long Beach, CA. It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humor to deal with the obstacles he faced. In 1997, he set out to hone his comedic skills, and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience; including biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints. Gabriel’s stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

Tour Dates

Melbourne John Cain Arena Thursday 30 November

Sydney Qudos Bank Arena Saturday 2 December

Brisbane Entertainment Centre Monday 4 December

Perth Rac Arena Wednesday 6 December

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Friday 8 December