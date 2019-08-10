BWW Review: SYDNEY DANCE COMPANY: BONACHELA/NANKIVELL/LANE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY TRIPLE BILL at Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre

Reviewed by Pam Watts, Thursday 9th August 2019



The Sydney Dance Company: Bonachela/Nankivell/Lane: 50th Anniversary Triple Bill is a richly rewarding experience for both devoted fans of Sydney Dance Company as well those looking for an emersion into the state of contemporary dance. This evening's performance gave us three very different interpretations of this genre that led us through a journey of evocative images that triggering both our imaginations and our aesthetic appreciation. From Neon Aether, leading us into an abstracted narrative to Cinco, demonstrating the pure contemporary dance style of Bonachela at its best, and to culminate in Woof, which brought a roar of appreciation from the audience, ending in a standing ovation and cheering. This was a memorable evening of Australian contemporary dance at its best.



Gabrielle Nankivell choreographed Neon Aether with respect to the infinite unknown that fuelled the early exploration of space. The stage, indeed, was the infinite space, with Damien Cooper's superbly imaginative lighting designs creating this nebulous space with all reality suppressed through a gentle, but effective haze. Dancers move through shafts of light and space in their journey that allowed us to create a narrative to what we saw. The stage became a fluid space to present the dance in a creative manner complemented with the powerful soundscape of music created by Luke Smiles. The use of blackouts to define sections worked their best when pared back to simply defining the short vignettes. The costumes, designed by Harriet Oxley, gave an interesting interpretation through beautifully blended tones and textures.



Cinco, choreographed by Rafael Bonachela, is a masterpiece of purist Sydney Dance Company of the highest level. Bonachela's ten year anniversary as Artistic Director is a time to celebrate with this stunning work. Bonachela uses a mathematical approach of repeated patterns linked to the textures of the music, String Quartet No. 2 Op.26 by Alberto Ginastera. The dancers interpret the choreography to create the most astonishing imagery of the body in space and time, all captured clinically by the incredible lighting design of Damien Cooper. The stage becomes this magical black box that, through lighting and haze, we literally see the dancers become the music patterns through exquisitely controlled dance moves of such accuracy, energy, and precision. This totally abstract work complements perfectly the stunning talent of these dancers and the artistic synergy of the collaboration of choreographer and lighting designer. The costumes, designed by Bianca Spender, are sophisticated and sumptuous, with their light tunic of silk draped cleverly to complement the body in motion. Through the movements, the silk follows the body, creating its own beautiful energy.



Woof, choreographed by Melanie Lane, was the real surprise element of the evening. The group mentality in today's society can be surprising, but attempting to interpret this through contemporary dance is a real challenge. This interpretation, however, is utterly brilliant. Young, original, and 'down and dirty', this work is a look at everything from the 'selfie' pose to contemporary absurdist behaviour. Hands covered in black paint are used to symbolically contaminate 'the group mind that slips between the rational and the emotional', according to Melanie Lane. The resulting choreography is utterly original, surprising, and often humorous. This is a choreographer to take note of. Clark's musical score, WOOF, is pounding and relentless, and absolutely intriguing. This music was commissioned by Sydney Dance Company in 2017. Costumes, designed by Aleisa Jelbart, keep to a group mentality, although each is unique, and creates a fun and fresh approach to a contemporary look. The lighting design, by Verity Hampson, successfully carries the abstracted subject to different venues and times, with the aesthetics enhancing the journey for the dancers. At the conclusion of this performance, the audience erupted in applause and cheers. This was a warm and heartfelt reaction to an amazing evening of performance.



I wish to compliment all of the dancers whose performances made this evening of dance so memorable. The dancers performing tonight were: Alexander Borg, Ariella Casu, Davide Di Giovanni, Holly Doyle, Janessa Dufty, Riley Fitzgerald, Jacopo Grabar, Liam Green, Luke Hayward, Dimitri Kleioris, Chloe Leong, Jesse Scales, Emily Seymour, Mia Thompson, Charmene Yap, Chloe Young, and Victor Zarallo.









Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories