BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Adelaide

Adelaide will get to see Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, after all, following the city being cut from a 2018 national tour. David Gauci and his Davine Productions will present the Grammy-winning musical at the refurbished Star Theatre, Hilton, during the 2020 Fringe Festival.

Beautiful tells the story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song writing team with husband Gerry Goffin, her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Her album Tapestry released in 1971, sold 25 million and was No.36 on the Rolling Stone list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

Among songs featured in Beautiful are timeless hits, such as "So Far Away," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "You've Got a Friend," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman".

Beautiful will be another coup for David Gauci, who has brought a string of Australian or South Australian premiere shows to Adelaide, including Flower Children, Xanadu, It's Only Life, Violet, The Light in the Piazza, The Story of My Life and Judge Jackie: Disorder in the Court.

Gauci will continue his strong commitment to South Australian talent with Beautiful that demands a strong cast of 23 singers and dancers, with diversity, to play famous acts of the day such as The Shirelles, Neil Sedaka, The Drifters, Little Eva, The Monkeys and The Righteous Brothers.

Auditions will be at the Star Theatre on July 21. Register at Davine Productions website.

Beautiful will run from February 19 to March 29 2020 (10 shows only) at The Star Theatre; 145 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Hilton.





