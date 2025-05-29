Adelaide Festival Centre Reveals 2024 Walk of Fame Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In recognition of the spectacular performances presented at Adelaide Festival Centre’s venues last year, the 2024 recipients of the star-studded Adelaide Festival Centre Walk of Fame have been announced.

Australia’s leading Led Zeppelin cover band, South Australian music legends Zep Boys have received the Walk of Fame Public Choice star for their performance in Zeppelin Soars Again.

The 2024 Walk of Fame Critics Choice star went to Australian stage and screen luminary Justine Clarke, for her acclaimed performance in Sydney Theatre Company’s Julia.

In an unprecedented dual win, both US jazz icon Herbie Hancock and lauded British actress Joanna Lumley won Adelaide Festival Centre Trust stars - for their sold-out solo performances of Herbie Hancock and Me & My Travels.

Zep Boys front man Vince Contarino: “I am overwhelmed with gratitude and humility for this wonderful recognition. Being a born and bred South Australian, this inclusion on the Walk of Fame fills me with pride. This is such a special acknowledgement and to know that we will have a permanent presence alongside the venue where we have played so often is awesome. Thank you so much. Rock on!”

Justine Clarke: “I’m absolutely humbled to be added to the great list of names that line the Festival Centre promenade and truly grateful to those who voted and to the wonderful South Australian audiences.”

Each year new stars are added to the walkway in the form of bronze plaques – in addition to the Public Choice, stars are selected by Adelaide Festival Centre Trust and a panel of arts critics. The 2024 winners will join more than 130 names of the great artists who have graced the stages of Adelaide Festival Centre since it opened in 1973.

Acknowledging his 19 years as CEO & Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival Centre, Douglas Gautier has been presented with an honorary Walk of Fame star to be laid this June. During his leadership Douglas has increased audiences to more than 1 million annually and led significant infrastructure upgrades with the redevelopment of Adelaide Festival Centre and Her Majesty’s Theatre. Gautier also appeared in Festival Theatre’s Opening Night Performance on 2 June 1973.

Minister for Arts, the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: “Congratulations to the 2024 Walk of Fame star recipients. South Australia’s beloved Zep Boys make a great addition to Adelaide Festival Centre’s distinguished promenade overlooking Karrawirra Parri/River Torrens. I’d also like to congratulate Justine Clarke, Herbie Hancock, Joanna Lumley and Douglas Gautier for their remarkable contributions to the arts.”

Past recipients include Hans, Patti Newton AM, Nancy Bates, William Barton, Annette Shun Wah, Billy Crystal, Cold Chisel, Olivia Newton-John, Hugo Weaving, Cate Blanchett, Dami Im, Tim Minchin, Paul Kelly, Archie Roach and Tina Arena.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds