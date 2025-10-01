ASO’s 2026 Season Celebrates Powerful Legacy of 90 years of Music Making

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has revealed its 2026 Season marking its 90th anniversary with a grand program of events that will unite audiences in a year-long musical celebration of live music.

The 2026 Season features over 100 performances across South Australia honouring the orchestra’s passion, heritage and deep community connection. Special events include The Planets, a concert celebration of 90 years of the ASO with Welsh Baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and salutes to the music of Broadway, ballet, film and Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

According to ASO Chief Executive Colin Cornish AM the season provides a significant opportunity to acknowledge the orchestra’s impact on the wider community in South Australia and beyond.

“Our 90th anniversary season is an invitation to every South Australian to join the ASO and participate in live musical experiences that inspire, soothe and excite audiences of all ages. The program has been created to celebrate the enormous sense of pride the musicians and the community share for the orchestra,” he said.

Marking the second year of his tenure as Chief Conductor, Mark Wigglesworth reiterated the powerful connection between time and the power of live orchestral music in shaping the 2026 Season.

“Music is a timeless force for good, a force that is infinitely more powerful when experienced live. The season embraces this power and connection on every level”, said Chief Conductor Mark Wigglesworth.

The orchestra’s flagship Symphony Series will celebrate the electrifying experience of the ASO live across eight world-class concerts at Adelaide Town Hall. The series opens with Jupiter featuring star Russian pianist Konstantin Shamrayperforming Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2. Other highlights include ASO Principal Clarinettist Dean Newcombpremiering a new work by Joe Chindamo and a World Premiere ASO commission from Australian composer Holly Harrison performed by renowned classical accordionist James Crabb.

Mark Wigglesworth will lead the orchestra for an exclusive orchestra only version of Wagner’s The Ring in a nod to the ASO’s pioneering role in bringing The Ring Cycle to Australia.

The ASO’s sell-out composer immersive series will return to showcase the symphonies of legendary Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. According to Mark Wigglesworth this will undoubtably be a season highlight.

“The Sibelius Symphonies will be an unmissable opportunity to appreciate more deeply one of the greatest composers of the twentieth century and also acknowledge the ASO’s history with the composer”, he said.

In a celebration of culture, voice and innovation, the ASO presents the first performances of three ground-breaking new works curated by the Centre for Aboriginal Studies in Music and Soundstream New Music in Waltjapiti Tjungu – Together, One Family.

Season 2026 features an incredible line-up of special events which will delight entertainment and music lovers alike. The year will open in style and fanfare with An Evening on Broadway, starring musical theatre favourites Josh Pitermanand Amy Manford performing the timeless hits from Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story and more.

In an ASO first the orchestral beauty of iconic Japanese composer and pianist Joe Hisaishi comes to life in The Music of Joe Hisaishi, journeying through Studio Ghibli favourites and more. In an ode to the ASO’s long history with The Australian Ballet the orchestra will collaborate with its Music Director Jonathan Lo to present A Night at the Ballet with some of the most treasured ballet scores ever written.

ASO Concertmaster Kate Suthers reflects on the mesmerising experience of the ASO live in concert.

“Nothing compares to a live concert and experiencing 80 musicians playing together. The music takes over your senses and exhilarates your emotions”, she said.

“You can see and feel your experience reflected in the people around you, and in the commitment of the musicians on stage. If you haven’t heard the ASO live there’s never been a better time to do it!”.

Film lovers can experience the epic finale of the ASO’s eight-year journey through all the Harry Potter films with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 and the South Australian Premiere of box office hit How to Train Your Dragon in Concert, with the orchestra performing the Academy nominated score to screen at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

“The ASO at 90 is testament to the orchestra’s rich history and vision for a bold and exciting future. We look forward to celebrating with as many people as possible and building the foundations for the next 90 years”, said Colin Cornish.