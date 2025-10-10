ADRIFT IN NEW YORK Opens at Arts Theatre Adelaide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rep will present Adrift in New York, a classic melodrama written by Addison Aulger, directed by the acclaimed Rose Vallen.

This heart-wrenching tale of fate, family, and resilience promises to captivate audiences with its timeless themes and fun theatrical flair.

Set against the bustling backdrop of the Gay Nineties in New York and the deep south, Adrift in New York follows the journey of a young girl cast into the unforgiving streets, navigating hardship and hope in search of her lost family.

With villains to boo, heroes to cheer, and a story that tugs at the heartstrings, this production revives the golden age of melodrama with a fresh, local twist.

Director Rose Vallen brings her vision to the stage, blending traditional theatrical elements with creative staging and a talented ensemble cast. “It’s a story that reminds us of the power of perseverance and the triumph of good over evil,” says Vallen. “Audiences will laugh, cry, and leave the theatre uplifted.”

Live music accompanies this rollicking, entertaining performance led by the incomparable Sandi McMenamin.

Join us for an unforgettable night of fun, laughs, drama, emotion, and theatrical tradition. Adrift in New York is a must-see, feel-good production.