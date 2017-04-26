YouTube Star Markiplier Takes to the Stage On Tour

Right Angle Entertainment has announced the first ever tour of YouTube personality Markiplier whose channel has more than 17 million subscribers and 6 billion video views. Markiplier's You're Welcome Tour mixes improv games, sketches and a cast of characters to create an on-stage adventure for audiences. YouTubers LordMinion777, Muyskerm, Tyler Scheid and CrankGameplays all round out the show and join Markiplier on the road for this one-of-a-kind stage show.

"Right Angle Entertainment is thrilled to be working with Markiplier on the You're Welcome Tour," says Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds, Co-Founders of Right Angle Entertainment. "Markiplier and this team have put together a truly unique stage show that we're excited for fans to experience ."

rated him the sixth most influential celebrity among teenagers in the United States. Markiplier VarietyMark Edward Fischbach, known by his online pseudonym Markiplier, is an American YouTube personality who has grown a massive online following. specializes in Let's Play gameplay commentary videos, commonly of survival horror and action video games. Mark's videos also include animation, sketch comedy, and vlogs that collectively rake in more than 200 million views every month.

Most recently he created a "choose your own adventure" series called "A Date With Markiplier," which contains 24 different videos with 10 different possible endings. The series was viewed over 6 million times in the first two weeks after its release. Markiplier and his viewers have raised more than $1.1 million dollars as he regularly hosts charity livestreams where he plays games while campaigning for and collecting donations for organizations such as the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, and Best Friends Animal Society.

Markiplier's You're Welcome Tour will appear at the following locations. Tickets can be purchased through livenation.com.

Wednesday, June 7 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Thursday, June 8 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

Saturday, June 10 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room

Sunday, June 11 Detroit, MI The Fillmore



