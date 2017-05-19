Ben Platt, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, OSLO & More Win at the Drama League Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

This afternoon, Broadway's brightest gathered at the Marriott Marquis Times Square to celebrate this years Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the list of winners live. Winners will be marked: **Winner**

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

CAUGHT

EVERYBODY

IF I FORGET

INDECENT

A LIFE

**OSLO**

Written by J.T. Rogers

Directed by Bartlett Sher

Lincoln Center Theater

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

SWEAT

TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM

THE WOLVES

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY:

A DOLL'S HOUSE/THE FATHER

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

**JITNEY**

Written by August Wilson

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Manhattan Theatre Club

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer); Produced in association with Eric Falkenstein, Ron Simons, John Legend/Mike Jackson and Ken Wirth

THE LITTLE FOXES

MASTER HAROLD AND THE BOYS

OTHELLO

PRESENT LAUGHTER

THE PRICE

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL

ANASTASIA

BANDSTAND

COME FROM AWAY

**DEAR EVAN HANSEN**

Book by Steven Levenson; Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Directed by Michael Greif

Music Box Theatre

Produced by Stacey Mindich, Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, Arielle Tepper Madover, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network and The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President); Produced in association with Arena Stage (Molly Smith, Artistic Director; Edgar Dobie, Executive Director) and Second Stage Theatre (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director); Associate Producer: Jayne Hong and Rachel Weinstein

GROUNDHOG DAY

HADESTOWN

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

RIDE THE CYCLONE

WAR PAINT

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

NOTE: This season's revival of Sunday in the Park with George was not considered for awards eligibility, at the producers' request.

CATS

FALSETTOS

**HELLO, DOLLY!**

Book by Michael Stewart; Music and lyrics by Jerry Herman

Directed by Jerry Zaks

Shubert Theatre

Produced by Scott Rudin, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Eli Bush, Universal Stage Productions, Roger Berlind, William Berlind, Heni Koenigsberg, Terry Allen Kramer, Seth A. Goldstein, The John Gore Organization, Daryl Roth, The Araca Group, Len Blavatnik, Eric Falkenstein, Ruth Hendel, Independent Presenters Network, Peter May, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jane Bergère, Scott M. Delman, Wendy Federman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Anita Waxman, Al Nocciolino, Spring Sirkin, Barbara Freitag and John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson

MISS SAIGON

SUNSET BOULEVARD

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

SWEET CHARITY

NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

One winner is selected from this category. The recipient can only receive this award once during his or her career.

Note: The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the 2017 recipient of the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater, Bette Midler. As an honoree, Ms. Midler is ineligible for nomination for her performance this year.

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Reed Birney, Man From Nebraska

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent

Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Falsettos

Leon Addison Brown, Master Harold and the Boys

Kate Burton, Present Laughter

Daniel Craig, Othello

JohAnna Day, SWEAT

Marcia DeBonis, Small Mouth Sounds

Danny DeVito, The Price

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Carson Elrod, The Liar

Michael Emerson, Wakey Wakey

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity

Gideon Glick, Significant Other

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Harriet Harris, The Roads To Home

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

John Leguizamo, Latin History for Morons

Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta

Judith Light, All The Ways To Say I Love You

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Simon McBurney, The Encounter

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2

Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Caroline O'Connor, Anastasia

Laura Osnes, Bandstand

Aisling O'Sullivan, The Beauty Queen of Leenane

David Hyde Pierce, A Life; Hello, Dolly!

**Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen**

Daniel Radcliffe, Privacy

Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love

Nora Schell, Spamilton

Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Anna Deveare Smith, Notes From The Field

John Douglas Thompson, Jitney; A Doll's House/The Father

Kate Walsh, If I Forget

Michelle Wilson, SWEAT

