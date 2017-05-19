Ben Platt, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, OSLO & More Win at the Drama League Awards!
This afternoon, Broadway's brightest gathered at the Marriott Marquis Times Square to celebrate this years Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.
BroadwayWorld is bringing you the list of winners live. Winners will be marked: **Winner**
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
CAUGHT
EVERYBODY
IF I FORGET
INDECENT
A LIFE
**OSLO**
Written by J.T. Rogers
Directed by Bartlett Sher
Lincoln Center Theater
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
SWEAT
TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
THE WOLVES
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY:
A DOLL'S HOUSE/THE FATHER
THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE
**JITNEY**
Written by August Wilson
Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Manhattan Theatre Club
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer); Produced in association with Eric Falkenstein, Ron Simons, John Legend/Mike Jackson and Ken Wirth
THE LITTLE FOXES
MASTER HAROLD AND THE BOYS
OTHELLO
PRESENT LAUGHTER
THE PRICE
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
TROILUS AND CRESSIDA
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL
ANASTASIA
BANDSTAND
COME FROM AWAY
**DEAR EVAN HANSEN**
Book by Steven Levenson; Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Directed by Michael Greif
Music Box Theatre
Produced by Stacey Mindich, Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, Arielle Tepper Madover, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network and The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President); Produced in association with Arena Stage (Molly Smith, Artistic Director; Edgar Dobie, Executive Director) and Second Stage Theatre (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director); Associate Producer: Jayne Hong and Rachel Weinstein
GROUNDHOG DAY
HADESTOWN
NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
RIDE THE CYCLONE
WAR PAINT
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
NOTE: This season's revival of Sunday in the Park with George was not considered for awards eligibility, at the producers' request.
CATS
FALSETTOS
**HELLO, DOLLY!**
Book by Michael Stewart; Music and lyrics by Jerry Herman
Directed by Jerry Zaks
Shubert Theatre
Produced by Scott Rudin, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Eli Bush, Universal Stage Productions, Roger Berlind, William Berlind, Heni Koenigsberg, Terry Allen Kramer, Seth A. Goldstein, The John Gore Organization, Daryl Roth, The Araca Group, Len Blavatnik, Eric Falkenstein, Ruth Hendel, Independent Presenters Network, Peter May, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jane Bergère, Scott M. Delman, Wendy Federman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Anita Waxman, Al Nocciolino, Spring Sirkin, Barbara Freitag and John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson
MISS SAIGON
SUNSET BOULEVARD
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET
SWEET CHARITY
NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD
One winner is selected from this category. The recipient can only receive this award once during his or her career.
Note: The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the 2017 recipient of the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater, Bette Midler. As an honoree, Ms. Midler is ineligible for nomination for her performance this year.
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Reed Birney, Man From Nebraska
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent
Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Falsettos
Leon Addison Brown, Master Harold and the Boys
Kate Burton, Present Laughter
Daniel Craig, Othello
JohAnna Day, SWEAT
Marcia DeBonis, Small Mouth Sounds
Danny DeVito, The Price
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Carson Elrod, The Liar
Michael Emerson, Wakey Wakey
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity
Gideon Glick, Significant Other
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Harriet Harris, The Roads To Home
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
John Leguizamo, Latin History for Morons
Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta
Judith Light, All The Ways To Say I Love You
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Simon McBurney, The Encounter
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2
Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Caroline O'Connor, Anastasia
Laura Osnes, Bandstand
Aisling O'Sullivan, The Beauty Queen of Leenane
David Hyde Pierce, A Life; Hello, Dolly!
**Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen**
Daniel Radcliffe, Privacy
Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love
Nora Schell, Spamilton
Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Anna Deveare Smith, Notes From The Field
John Douglas Thompson, Jitney; A Doll's House/The Father
Kate Walsh, If I Forget
Michelle Wilson, SWEAT