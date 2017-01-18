Wayne Cilento Will Helm 'Multi-Ethnic' GREASE in Toronto; Casting Underway

BroadwayWorld has just learned that casting is underway for a Toronto production of Grease, directed and choreographed by Wayne Cilento, the Tony-award winning Broadway choreographer of "Wicked" and "Tommy." According to production notes, "This high-octane new production is designed to make Grease as relevant and explosive today as it was almost 50 years ago." The production is set to open in April 2017.



This new production will feature a new tone and Ethno-cultural mandate or ethno-cultural casting statement: Grease Toronto encourages submissions from all ethno-cultural backgrounds.



For more casting information, visit: http://www.larissamaircasting.com.

In this musical classic, the beginning of senior year means the end of Danny and Sandy's summer romance - until Sandy unexpectedly transfers to Danny's high school. With their friends pulling them in different directions, it's up to Danny and Sandy to stay hopelessly devoted as they make their way from Rydell High to a new frontier.

