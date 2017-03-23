Wait For It! HAMILTON Headed to Toronto for 2019-20 Season

Mirvish has just announced that the touring production of HAMILTON will be coming to Toronto as part of its 2019-20 subscription season. This will be a limited engagement; details, exact dates and a venue will be announced at a later date.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

While you're waiting for it, visit Broadway's HAMILTON website for more information about the show, or go to www.mirvish.com to learn more about the 2017-18 season.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles