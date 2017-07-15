WICKED's Ginna Claire Mason Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that WICKED on Tour's very own Ginna Claire Mason will be taking over BroadwayWorld on Instagram today to give our readers a behind the scenes look at life on tour and the Broadway blockbuster musical. Click here to follow along!

Ginna Claire Mason is thril­lified to travel by bubble with Wicked on tour! She comes directly from Broadway as the Glinda standby. She has been seen on tour in Newsies (Katherine u/s), Flashdance (Gloria), and in Las Vegas in Duck Commander (Korie). Regional favorites include Thoroughly Modern Millie (Millie), Grease (Sandy), Hairspray (Shelley). In NYC she has appeared in concert in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Rosemary). Recently performed in Japan at the World Musical Concert. B.F.A. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @ginnaclaire.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as, "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 14 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese.

