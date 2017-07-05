VIDEO: Stars of HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Celebrate 'America the Beautiful'

Jul. 5, 2017  

Broadway stars came together to celebrate America and sing out. Watch below!

Created by Michael Korte, the video features Broadway favorites Mykal Kilgore, Syndee Winters, Bryan Terrell Clark, Remy Zaken, Andrew Chappelle, Kristolyn Lloyd, Gregory Haney, Morgan McGhee, Shonica Gooden & Andrew Keenan-Bolger.

The video also features a chorus of hundreds of selfies submitted through social media submissions. Hundred's of entires uniting as a chorus championing diversity and liberty and justice for all!

