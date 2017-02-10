VIDEO: 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' Jake Gyllenhaal Talks Dealing With Audience Interruptions on 'LIVE'

On today's "LIVE with Kelly," Jake Gyllenhaal sat down with Kelly Ripa and guest co-host Jeffrey Dean Morgan to talk about the Broadway musical SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. The actor tells the hosts about a distracting (yet very funny) audience member who loudly exclaimed "I think that's him!" during one of his performances. Check out the appearance below!

The Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George is set to begin previews at the historic Hudson Theatre on February 11, and officially opening February 23rd. The show will run for a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Directed by Sarna Lapine, the show will play through Sunday, April 23rd. Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (in his Broadway musical debut) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will be joined by Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, Jenni Barber, Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin, Mattea Marie Conforti, Erin Davie, Claybourne Elder, Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, Jordan Gelber, Tony Award winnerRobert Sean Leonard, Liz McCartney, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles,Ashley Park, Jennifer Sanchez, David Turner, Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Tony Award nominee Michael McElroy, Jaime Rosenstein, Julie Foldesi, andAndrew Kober.



Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.



Jake Gyllenhaal starred in Broadway's CONSTELLATIONS, for which he received a Drama League Award nomination. Off-Broadway credits include Encores! Off-Center Little Shop of Horrors, If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet (Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award noms). West End credits include This Is Our Youth (Evening Standard Theatre Award). Films credits include Nightcrawler (Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG noms), Brokeback Mountain (Academy Award and BAFTA noms), Southpaw, Prisoners, Demolition, Enemy, Everest, End of Watch, Jarhead, Zodiac, Proof, The Good Girl, Moonlight Mile, Lovely and Amazing, October Sky, Source Code, Love & Other Drugs (Golden Globe nom), Brothers, Nocturnal Animals and Donnie Darko. Upcoming films: Stronger, Life, Okja

Related Articles