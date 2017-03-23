VIDEO: On This Day, March 23 - Remembering Elizabeth Taylor

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we remember Dame Elizabeth Taylor who passed away on this day in 2011 at the age of 79.

She was the star of more than fifty-five films, among them National Velvet, A Place in the Sun, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Butterfield 8,Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, A Little Night Music and Cleopatra.

Her Broadway credits included The Little Foxes, Private Lives and The Corn is Green. She also appeared in a 2007 reading of Love Letters at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, alongside James Earl Jones and other stars in honor of World AIDS Day.

For nearly two decades, she was a leader in AIDS activism, including her founding role in the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR), and establishment of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF).

She was a successful businesswoman with her bestselling line of fragrances, including "White Diamonds," "Passion," and "Gardenia."

The recipient of numerous honors and awards, she was made a Dame of the British Empire in the year 2000. In 1987, France bestowed upon her its most prestigious award, the Legion d'Honneur, and in 2001 President Clinton recognized her with the Presidential Citizen's Medal. She has won two Academy Awards for Best Actress, and in 1993 she received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for her work on behalf of AIDS. She also received the BAFTA Fellowship from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, as well as the Lifetime Achievement award from the American Film Institute.

Re-live the talents of this timeless star with a short clip from her thunderous portrayal of Martha in Mike Nichols' screen adaptation of Edward Albee's, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

