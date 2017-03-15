VIDEO: On This Day, March 15 - The Oh So Loverly MY FAIR LADY Opens at the Mark Hellinger Theater

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1956, Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison took to the Broadway stage for opening night of a musical retelling of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion. Under the tutelage of linguist, Henry Higgins, a poor Cockney flower girl is transformed into a woman of society in this Lerner and Loewe musical theatre gem aptly titled, My Fair Lady.

The show premiered at an out of town tryout in New Haven's Shubert Theater before making the transfer to Broadway's Mark Hellinger Theatre in New York. Throughout its 2.7117 performance run, the show would transfer to the Broadhurst and Broadway theaters before closing on September 29, 1962.

Featuring a cast that included RoBert Coote, Cathleen Nesbitt and Stanley Holloway, the production was directed by Moss Hart and choreographed by Hanya Holm. Cecil Beaton designed the costumes while Oliver Smith provided the scenery.

The show was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won six, including Best Musical, Best Direction, and Beast Leading Actor in a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording went on to become the best-selling album in the country in 1956.

Re-live all the magic of the original Broadway production with this historic footage of a young Julie Andrews singing one of the show's most iconic songs, "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?"

Related Articles