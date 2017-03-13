VIDEO: On This Day, March 13- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Enchants Broadway and Becomes 10th Longest Running Show in History

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2002, the Broadway production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast played its 3,225th performance, making it the tenth longest running show in Broadway history. The show surpassed Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse's musical Life with Father to earn the distinction. The musical, which opened on April 18, 1994 ran through July 29, 2007, still retains the position to this day.

In addition to delighting audiences for over a decade, the show took home a Tony Award for Best Costume Design for Ann Hould-Ward's take on the enchanted world of the castle and was nominated for several others. The original Broadway production of the beloved animated film was Disney's first foray into the theatrical arena.

Adding to the lengthy legacy of this Disney favorite, the hotly anticipated film remake of the tale also recently made box office history when it became he fastest selling family film in history.

While you wait for Belle and Beast to hit theaters, re-live all the magic of the Broadway production with this video of the original Broadway cast performing at the 1994 Tony Awards.

