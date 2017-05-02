VIDEO: On This Day: Broadway Spends SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate the Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George, which opened today in 1984 at the Booth Theatre.

Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot, not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

The original production was nominated for ten Tony Awards, and won two, both in design categories. It also won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Musical and Stephen Sondheim and his collaborator, James Lapine, were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show is one of only nine musicals to win the Pulitzer.

Re-live the magic of the original production, starring Mandy Patinkin as George and Bernadette Peters as Dot, with their peformance from the 1984 Tony Awards.

