VIDEO: On This Day, April 4- The Broadway Babies of FOLLIES Open at the Winter Garden Theater

Apr. 4, 2017  

On this day in 1971, the original production of the musical theatre classic, Follies, opened on Broadway.

When former members of the Weismann Follies reunite on the eve of their theater's demolition, two couples remember their past and face the harsher realities of the present. In the crumbling glamour of the theater, The Shadows of their younger selves remind them of the complicated steps they've danced-both on the stage and throughout their lives. Containing such well-known songs as "Broadway Baby," "I'm Still Here," "Too Many Mornings, "Could I Leave You?" and "Losing My Mind," Follies echoes the songs, exuberance and romance of the vaudeville days between the two World Wars.

The show was originally produced on Broadway by Harold Prince with orchestrations byJonathan Tunick, and opened on April 4, 1971 starring Dorothy Collins, John McMartin, Gene Nelson, and Alexis Smith. It ran for 522 performances in the Winter Garden Theatre and received seven Tony Awards, including Best Original Score.

Re-live this landmark production with this archived clip of "Who's That Woman?" from Hal Prince's original, Tony-winning production.

