VIDEO: On This Day, April 26: Viola Davis and Denzel Washington Star in the First Broadway Revival of August Wilson's FENCES

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2010, the first Broadway revival of August Wilson's, Fences, opened on Broadway starring Academy Award-winners, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

The 2010 Broadway production of FENCES was produced by Scott Rudin and starred Washington and Davis. The show received Tonys for Best Revival of a Play, Best Actor in a Play (Washington) and Best Actress in a Play (Davis). Stephen McKinley Henderson also received a Tony nomination as Best Featured Actor in a Play.

In 2016, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reprised their roles in the big screen adaptation of August Wilson's 1983 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play. Washington also directed the film, which opened in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th from Paramount Studios. The film version would go on to be nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Davis her first Oscar.

Re-live the production that started it all with this short clip from the first Broadway revival of August Wilson's, Fences.

Related Articles