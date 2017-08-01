VIDEO: Mario Cantone Says Goodbye to The Mooch!

Just last week, Mario Cantone appeared as the newly appointed (and now fired) White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci in the hit Comedy Central series THE PRESIDENT SHOW. A role that he said he's love to bring to SNL this fall.

Now, in light of yesterday's news, Cantone is signing off as the Mooch with a special video that he created for the New York Times.

Cantone is perhaps best known for his appearances in the SEX AND THE CITY TV series and films. His Broadway credits include LAUGH WHORE, ASSASSINS, THE VIOLET HOUR, AN EVENING WITH Mario Cantone and LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!

