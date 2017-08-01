VIDEO: Mario Cantone Says Goodbye to The Mooch!

Aug. 1, 2017  

Just last week, Mario Cantone appeared as the newly appointed (and now fired) White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci in the hit Comedy Central series THE PRESIDENT SHOW. A role that he said he's love to bring to SNL this fall.

Now, in light of yesterday's news, Cantone is signing off as the Mooch with a special video that he created for the New York Times.

Cantone is perhaps best known for his appearances in the SEX AND THE CITY TV series and films. His Broadway credits include LAUGH WHORE, ASSASSINS, THE VIOLET HOUR, AN EVENING WITH Mario Cantone and LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!

VIDEO: Mario Cantone Says Goodbye to The Mooch!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: Mario Cantone Says Goodbye to The Mooch!
  • VIDEO: A Web of Love Affairs in New Trailer for A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Signature Theatre
  • VIDEO: Anna and Elsa and Olaf and More! Go Inside Rehearsal for Broadway-Bound FROZEN!
  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE's 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)' Music Video
  • VIDEO: Watch Nikki M. James & Company Do the Skate in Highlights from Encores! BUBBLY BLACK GIRL...
  • VIDEO: GREAT COMET Takes Center Stage at Broadway in the Boros!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com