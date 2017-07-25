VIDEO: Laura Benanti Explains Why 'We Are All Melania Trump' on LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE SHOW, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti recounted the quick turnaround required to pull off her impression of the now-First Lady on a live taping of THE TALK show. She tells Stephen Colbert, "I feel like we are all Melania Trump, like we are all reluctantly married to Donald Trump," adding "America is Melania!" Watch the appearance in full below!

Benanti most recently returned to the Broadway stage along with actor Zachary Levi in a revival of the musical She Loves Me for which she received a Tony nomination. She recently appeared in the role of Alura Zor-El in the CBSAction Drama, Supergirl. In 2014, she joined the cast of ABC's hit series "Nashville" guest-starring as songbird Sadie Stone. Laura also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife" and HBO's "Nurse Jackie."

In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's The Sound of Music LIVE, her other Broadway credits include NINE, WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN and GYPSY.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

