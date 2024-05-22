Video: Jinkx Monsoon Calls Role in LITTLE SHOP a 'Dream Come True' on TODAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jinkx Monsoon, who is currently playing Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, discussed some of her latest projects on Tuesday's edition of TODAY.

"My job right now is a dream come true. I'm excited to go to work every day. I'm at a point in my life that just feels really exciting to be given the chance," the performer shared.

Little Shop in particular was a "favorite" in her family, she said.

"...In high school, I would put on the VHS of Little Shop of Horrors. If I would wake up and it was static, I would just rewind it and press play and start it again, for like a week and a half. So I think it's been in my psyche, at least since high school."

In the interview, she also discusses some of her other projects, including returning to Chicago, her 2025 Carnegie Hall concert, and her role as the Maestro in Doctor Who.

Watch the full interview here!

Jinkx Monsoon is a two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star. She recently appeared as the villain Maestro on the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who, to critical acclaim. She is an award-winning stage actress, having made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago, a role that she will return to at the end of June. Currently, she is starring as Audrey in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors before embarking on a month-long residency at the Seattle Rep.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

It is currently playing at the Westside Theatre.