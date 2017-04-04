VIDEO: James Corden & Stephen Curry Sing Moana & Frozen 'Carpool Karaoke'

Apr. 4, 2017  

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden headed to Northern California to spend time with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, and the two play some mini golf and take a ride in the carpool lane and sing some of their favorite Disney songs including MOANA and FROZEN classics. Watch the clip below!

Each week night, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-nominated THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches.

Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

