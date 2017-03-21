VIDEO: Audra McDonald Talks Motherhood, 'Beauty & the Beast' & More on LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE SHOW, 'Beauty and the Beast' star and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald explained how she got some flack from President Obama when she received an award from him. Watch the appearance in full below!

McDonald has appeared on the stage in both musicals and dramas, such as RAGTIME, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, PORGY AND BESS, MASTER CLASS, SHUFFLE ALONG and LADY DAY. She maintains an active concert and recording career, performing song cycles and operas as well as performing in concert throughout the U.S. She has won six Tony Awards, more performance wins than any other actor, and is the only person to win all four acting categories.

On television, she starred as Dr. Naomi Bennett on the ABC television drama Private Practice. Her current film, Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' is now in theaters nationwide.

Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS

