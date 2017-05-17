VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY: Day 25- David Hyde Pierce and the Cast of CURTAINS Sing the Praises of Show People

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Day 25 features a turn from a Best Leading Actor in a Musical nominee, David Hyde Pierce, and the exceptional cast of the murder mystery musical, Curtains.

Set in 1959, the musical follows the fallout from a shocking murder at an opening night curtain call. Playing Lt. Frank Cioffi, a police detective who moonlights as a musical theater fan to solve the case, David Hyde Pierce delivered what the New York Times called the best role of his career and scooped up his first Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. The show received seven additional Tony Nominations, including Best Musical.

Get to know those special kind of people known as "show people" a little better with this performance from Tony nominee, David Hyde Pierce and the cast of Broadway's Curtains.

