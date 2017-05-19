VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY- Day 24: Andy Karl Goes From Heavyweight to Weatherman

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Put up your dukes for Day 23 as we take step into the ring for Andy Karl's first visit to the Tony Awards stage, playing the title role in the musical take on the 1976 Best Picture, Rocky.

Rocky brings to life the iconic and inspiring story of struggling small time Philly boxer, Rocky Balboa, who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to go the distance to become the heavyweight champ, as well as a shot at love.

Taking on a role made iconic by Sylvester Stallone for his first starring role on Broadway, Karl prepared to play the champ by sticking to a strict diet and fitness regimen, which included boxing lessons to help him navigate the show's complex fight choreography.

After hitting the gym and taking a few hits on stage, Andy jogged his way to a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. The show also received nomination for Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design, and Best Lighting Design.

Lace up your gloves for this flashback to the 2014 Tony's with Best Leading Actor in a Musical nominee, Andy Karl!

