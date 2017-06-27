KINKY BOOTS Star Eric Summers Fighting Cancer; Friend Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Award-winning Broadway star, Eric LaJuan Summers, is fighting for his life in a New York hospital after developing chemotherapy-induced pneumonia. Eric was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma while starring in Kinky Boots at the Hirschfeld Theatre.

Appearing in Motown, Elf, The Little Mermaid and The Wedding Singer on Broadway and winning the Astaire Award Outstanding Male Dance in a Broadway Show, Eric has captured the hearts of Broadway lovers around the world.

Now, Eric's family is uprooting their lives to NYC in order to take care of Eric full time. Between the rent, transportation, rehab and medical bills, Eric's family is struggling to stay afloat.

To help provide some financial relief, a family friend has set up a GoFundMe that has already raised more than $38k in 22 hours. Learn how you can help at www.gofundme.com/eric-l-summers.

