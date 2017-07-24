Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 7/23-7/24/2017

1) Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' with FOREVER PLAID's Jason Graae

by Behind the Curtain - July 24, 2017 Put on your plaid jacket because original FOREVER PLAID cast member, Jason Graae, is sitting down with Rob and Kevin to talk about his career in theatre, cabaret, and the land of voice over. Jason's numerous credits include over 45 recordings, the original casts of DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?, STARDUST, AND A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, and, a personal favorite, the voice of the Lucky Charms leprechaun! (more...)