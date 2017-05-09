Tony Awards Close-Up: Lucas Hnath Explains How to Build A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Lucas Hnath makes his Broadway debut this season with the eight-time Tony nominated a Doll's House, Part 2, but he's hardly taking all the credit. Watch below as he talks about the collaborative process of the play and why Sam Gold was the perfect director to take the helm.

Hnath's plays include Hillary and Clinton, Red Speedo, The Christians, A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney, Isaac's Eye, and Death Tax. He has been produced at the Humana Festival of New Plays, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Lookingglass Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, Royal Court Theatre, Soho Rep, Victory Gardens, and Writers Theatre. He has been a resident playwright at New Dramatists since 2011. Awards: Kesselring Prize, Guggenheim Fellowship, Whiting Award, two Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award Citations, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, and an Obie.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

