Tony Awards Close-Up: Andrew Rannells Reveals When His Love for FALSETTOS Began!

Despite its limited run, the latest incarnation of FALSETTOS made a wonderful impact on audiences and critics alike due to the cast's amazing performances. One of those cast members happens to be Andrew Rannells, whose performance as Whizzer earned him a Tony nomination for Featured Actor in a Musical. Below, watch as he processes what it's like to be nominated alongside his cast, as well as his oldest and best friend, Gavin Creel!

Andrew Rannells was nominated for a Tony Award for his breakout role as Elder Price in Broadway's smash hit musical The Book of Mormon, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. His other Broadway credits include playing King George in Hamilton, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, and Link Larkin in Hairspray. Rannells can currently be seen in HBO's hit series "Girls" from producers Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow which just finished its final season. On the big screen, Rannells starred in The Intern alongside Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway and Bachelorette alongside Kirsten Dunst, Rebel Wilson and Lizzy Caplan. He can also be seen in Comedy Central's "Another Period" and the film, Why Him? starring Bryan Cranston and James Franco.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

