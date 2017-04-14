The Teacher Is Back! Alex Brightman Returns to SCHOOL OF ROCK on Broadway Tonight

Alex Brightman returns to his Tony Award nominated role, "Dewey Finn," in Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, School of Rock - The Musical tonight, Friday, April 14 - Sunday, April 30, 2017. Brightman will cover for current "Dewey," Eric Petersen who is on vacation and will return to the role on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Alex Brightman originated the role of "Dewey Finn," winning him a 2016 Tony Award nomination for "Best Actor in a Musical." An actor and writer, Brightman is currently developing two new musicals, The Whipping Boy and It's Kind of a Funny Story, with his writing partner Drew Gasparini. Before School of Rock, he was previously seen on Broadway in Matilda, Wicked, Big Fish and Glory Days.

Currently in performances at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway), School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes and direction by Laurence Connor. School of Rock - The Musical opened to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Brightman).

The current cast of School of Rock also stars Jenn Gambatese as Rosalie, Steven Booth as Ned, and Becky Gulsvig as Patty, along with Terrance Bell Jr., Paul Luke Bonenfant, Emily Borromeo, Chloé Bryan, Amadi Chapata, Olivia Chun, Emily Cramer, Ava Della Pietra, Natalie Charle Ellis, John Arthur Greene, Gianna Harris, Merritt David Janes, Nehal Joshi, Rachel Katzke, Elle Kim, Jason Kisare, Lulu Lloyd, Raghav Mehrotra, Brandon Niederauer, Cassie Okenka, Patrick O'Neil, Sammy Ramirez, Ruth Righi, Jersey Sullivan, Walden Sullivan, Jesse Swimm, Josh Tower, Annabelle Wachtel, Joel Waggoner, Jonathan Wagner, and J. Michael Zygo.

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by Ethan Popp.

School of Rock - The Musical is produced on Broadway by Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Really Useful Group, Warner Music Group & Access Industries, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization. Nina Lannan and Madeleine Lloyd Webber serve as Executive Producers.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

