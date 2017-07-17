The Muny's ALL SHOOK UP and UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN Take Over BroadwayWorld Today

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that Broadway star Stephanie Martignetti and Omar Lopez-Cepero will be taking us behind the scenes at The Muny's thrilling new production of ALL SHOOK UP!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Twitter and Instagram!

Stephanie Martignetti is thrilled to be revisiting The Unsinkable Molly Brown! She was recently on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard as Young Norma.

Omar Lopez-Cepero is proud to make his Muny debut and reprise his role in The Unsinkable Molly Brown. He has appeared on Broadway in American Idiot and On Your Feet! The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

Single tickets are now available at The Muny Box Office, or online at muny.org.

Related Articles