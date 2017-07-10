Social: Go Behind The Scenes with Felicia Finley and Marrick Smith at The Muny's ALL SHOOK UP & FORUM

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that The Muny will be taking over our Instagram and Twitter accounts today to give our readers a behind the scenes look at their current and upcoming shows!

Marrick Smith will take over our Instagram account to give our readers a look at the currently running Muny production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Felicia Finley will take over our Twitter account to take our readers behind the scenes at rehearsals for the upcoming Muny production of All Shook Up!

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine- week season. Now celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

