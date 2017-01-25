Television Icon Mary Tyler Moore Has Passed Away at Age 80

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony Award winner Mary Tyler Moore - best known as a television icon for The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She was 80 years old. According to her publicist, she was with her husband and friends at the time of her passing.

Moore had reportedly been suffering from a number of health problems and her condition had become critical in recent weeks, with one source sharing that the actress has been on a respirator since mid-January.

The legendary TV star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in the early 1970's and underwent elective brain surgery to remove a benign meningioma in 2011.

Moore is best known for her long-running leading role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977, in which she starred as 'Mary Richards', a 30-something single woman who worked as a local news producer in Minneapolis. The actress is also well known for for her earlier role as 'Laura Petrie' on The Dick Van Dyke Show in the early '60s. Her more recent TV appearances include roles on That '70s Show, Lipstick Jungle and Hot in Cleveland.

Bernadette Peters, Moore's longtime friend and co-star told BroadwayWorld "She was a brilliant, sensitive, iconic actor and a precious friend to me. There are no words to describe how I cherished our friendship. I will miss her dearly."

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. - Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Among Moore's most notable film work is 1967's Thoroughly Modern Millie, as well as 1980's Ordinary People, in which she played a role that was very different from the television characters she had portrayed, and for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Moore also graced the Broadway stage in shows such as Whose Life Is It Anyway in 1980 with James Naughton and Sweet Sue, which opened in 1987. She was also the star of a new musical version of Breakfast at Tiffany's in 1966, but the show, titled Holly Golightly, was a notorious flop that closed in previews before opening on Broadway. In reviews of performances in Philadelphia and Boston, critics "murdered" the play; Moore claimed to be singing with bronchial pneumonia during those runs. During the 1980s, Moore and her production company produced five plays: Noises Off, The Octette Bridge Club, Joe Egg, Benefactors, and Safe Sex.

A three-time Golden Globe winner and seven-time Emmy Award winner, Moore also received a special Tony Award for her performance in Whose Life Is It Anyway? She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1986 and received the 2011 Screen Actors Guild's lifetime achievement award.

Moore had been active in charity work as a co-founder of Broadway Barks, an annual pet adopt-a-thon held in New York City. Moore, along with friend and fellow stage vet Bernadette Peters, works to make New York City a no-kill city and to promote adopting animals from shelters.

Mary Tyler Moore was born in Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, New York, to George Tyler Moore, a clerk, and his wife Marjorie. Moore, the eldest of three siblings, moved to Los Angeles with her family when she was 8 years old. In 1955, at age 18, she married Richard Carleton Meeker. Her only child, Richard, Jr. ("Richie") was born on July 3, 1956; he passed away in an accident in 1980. After divorcing Meeker in 1961, Moore married Grant Tinker, whose new TV production company MTM Enterprises created and produced The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Moore divorced Tinker in 1981 and married Dr. Robert Levine two years later.

Scroll down to remember Moore with interviews, acceptance speeches, highlights from her career, and more!

Related Articles