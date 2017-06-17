Shakespeare Theatres Across Country Receive Hate Mail Sparked by The Public's JULIUS CAESAR

The Public's production of Julius Caesar has rocked the artistic community with controversy over its political implications. Now the Boston Globe is reporting that other theatres are feeling the repercussions. The Globe has discovered that Shakespeare theatres, especially those with in the park programs, are receiving vicious hate mail.

Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts received a letter wishing them 'the worst possible life you could have and hope you all get sick and die.' Meanwhile Shakespeare Dallas has a collection including one hoping the theatre staff will be 'sent to ISIS to be killed with real knives.'

Representatives of the affected theatres have various theories as to why the hate mail is coming to them instead of The Public. Raphael Parry of Shakespeare Dallas says, "They're just doing a general Google search. When you Google 'Shakespeare in the Park' in the Texas region, our name pops up first, and they just go to town."

The Public's production was recently interrupted by a protestor who ran across the stage. The Public Theater released a statement after the show from Oskar Eustis (Artistic Director), noting "Two protestors disrupted our show tonight; we stopped the show for less than a minute and our stage manager handled it beautifully. The staff removed the protestors peacefully, and the show resumed with the line 'Liberty! Freedom!' The audience rose to their feet to thank the actors, and we joyfully continued. Free speech for all, but let's not stop the show."

Following news that two major sponsors, Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, had pulled financial support for The Public Theater in response to their Donald Trump-Themed Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR New Yorkers showed their support of the Public with a rally that took place yesterday evening at Astor Place. Click here for coverage.

Julius Caesar, Shakespeare's play of politics and power, was last seen in the Park 17 years ago. Rome's leader, Julius Caesar, is a force unlike any the city has seen. Magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute power. A small band of patriots, devoted to the country's democratic traditions, must decide how to oppose him. Shakespeare's political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary.

For more from The Boston Globe, click here.

