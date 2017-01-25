STAGE TUBE: See Rare Footage of Mary Tyler Moore in BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY's

Take a look at Mary Tyler Moore onstage in this vintage footage shot during a dress rehearsal during the Philadelphia run of Breakfast at Tiffany's the Musical. Filmed by a cast member, the silent, color 8mm footage includes clips from rehearsal as well as footage of the cast traveling to the Forrest Theater for the show's out of town tryout.

In the musical, the recently deceased star played mysterious New York socialite Holly Golightly, opposite Richard Chamberlain, with a book by Abe Burrows (revised by Edward Albee), music and lyrics by Bob Merrill, and produced by David Merrick.

