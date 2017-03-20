STAGE TUBE: ALADDIN's Lucrezio and Friends Mash Up DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More!

Nathan Lucrezio, currently in the cast of Broadway's Aladdin, recently posted a YouTube video in which he mashed up some of his favorite songs. "Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen is at the spine of the mashup, which also includes "Ordinary Day" and "A Thousand Miles" both by Vanessa Carlton, "No Day But Today" from Rent, and "Just Another Day" from Next to Normal. Lucrezio called upon some of his friends, Caroline Bowman (Wicked), Samantha Massell (Fiddler On the Roof), Trent Saunders (Aladdin), and Angelo Soriano (Aladdin) to create the video.

Lucrezio will be making his solo concert debut at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 24 at 11:30pm.

Joining Nathan will be Samantha Massell (Fiddler on The Roof), Kathryn Allison (Disney's Aladdin), Catherine Ricafort (Miss Saigon, Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas...) and Trent Saunders (Disney's Aladdin) and Angelo Soriano (Disney's Aladdin). Tickets are priced at $15-$35 and there is a $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Related Articles