SHOWTUNE SHUFFLE: The Rest and Best of Them Take a Crack at a HELLO, DOLLY! Classic

Apr. 21, 2017  

Dolly Gallagher Levi is back and she'll never go away again!

The Broadway revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly! is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! opened just last night at Broadway's Shubert Theatre, starring the one and only Bette Midler.

In celebration of the show's return, BroadwayWorld is continuing SHOWTUNE SHUFFLE with one of one of musical theatre's most cherished songs. Below, check out fourteen different renditions (in just about every key imaginable) of "Before the Parade Passes By" performed by original Dolly- Carol Channing, film Dolly- Barbra Streisand, Ethel Merman, Sutton Foster, Michael Crawford, Marin Mazzie, Faith Prince, Norm Lewis, Telly Leung, John Barrowman, Sally Struthers, Nikki M. James, Pearl Bailey, and Beth Leavel.

