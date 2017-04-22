Photo Flash: WICKED is Positively Green for Earth Day, MISS SAIGON Chills Backstage, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week WICKED is proud to be green while they celebrate Earth Day, the MISS SAIGON cast is chilling out backstage, and our regional friends from across the country are flashing their smiling faces from every angle. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs.



Wicked (Broadway): @tgtaber Happy EARTH Day from #wickedthemusical ! #earthday #bga #wearetheworld #sip

Things My Mother Taught Me (Regional): @TMW58 #SIP @BroadwayWorld "Things My Mother Taught Me" cast @BroadwayPalmFL (What's this picture for? They asked)

Romeo and Juliet (Regional): @americanshakespearecenter Cast Members of #Shakespeares #ROMEOandJULIET at the #AmericanShakespeareCenter. #BlackfriarsPlayhouse #SIP #StauntonVA #liveTheatre #IntermissionPic #Bard #Romeo #Juliet

Miss Saigon (Broadway): @antoinelsmith32 #SIP @misssaigonus #Broadway #sip

West Side Story (Regional): @gypsiriki Apparently Saturday Intermission Pics are a thing...trying to get through this two doh shay with dressing room BFF @cara_treacy! #westsidestory #minniecanteven #sip #earthday #equityworks #broadway #jetgirl #saturdaymatinee #showbiz @broadwaygreenalliance #oobleeoo

