Photo Flash: The Actors Fund Opens Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts

The Actors Fund and Mount Sinai opened a new health center for the performing arts and entertainment community in New York City on Thursday. Conveniently located at 729 7th Avenue in Times Square, The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts will serve as the medical care provider that is solely focused on the particular health care needs of the entertainment and performing arts community.

Operated in partnership with The Actors Fund and Mount Sinai, The Friedman Health Center offers primary and specialty care, expedited referrals within the Mount Sinai health system, extended hours that are sensitive to entertainment industry work schedules and continuity of care for those who experience regular changes in health insurance coverage. The Friedman accepts most insurance plans, including commercial insurances, most Marketplace/Exchange plans, Medicare and Workers' Compensation, with free and unbiased health insurance enrollment and counseling available on site.

"Providing access to quality, affordable health care is central to our mission," said Joe Benincasa, CEO of The Actors Fund. "The Friedman Health Center will not only provide entertainment workers with access to Mount Sinai, one of the best health care systems in the city, but also provide for continuity of care for those who experience regular changes in health insurance coverage. This is a real win for our performing arts and entertainment community."

The Friedman Health Center will be staffed by primary care providers and specialists available on a rotating basis. Personalized health insurance counseling, guidance and enrollment support will be available on site through The Actors Fund's Artists Health Insurance Resource Center.

Featured attendees at the grand opening included Booth Ferris Foundation Program Officer Samantha Ender, SAG-AFTRA Motion Picture Players Welfare Fund Trustees Maureen Donnelly and Jim Bracchitta, The Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Mount Sinai West Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Mazie, The Actors Fund Chief Operating Officer Barbara Davis, Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS Exectutive Director Tom Viola, and The Actors Fund CEO Joe Benincasa.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 212.489.1939. For updates, visit www.actorsfund.org/HealthCenter.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

