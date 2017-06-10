Photo Flash: Telly Leung Celebrates His First Weekend in Agrabah and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week Telly Leung took his first SIP in his exciting new role as Broadway's Aladdin, and friends from as close as Off-Broadway and far as LA shared their intermission activities. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Aladdin (Broadway): @tellyleung My first #sip at @aladdin.

Beehive (Regional): @merrilllove Happy Pride from Beehive! (Kendall's face) #happypride #sip #beehive

The World According to Snoopy (Regional): @tutshouston Three show day? Good grief!!! Don't miss THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY, now until June 18th at TUTS. - Maggie (Lucy Van Pelt ) @actoraesthetic #tutssnoopy #snoopy #woodstock #peanuts #peanutsgang #charliebrown #musicaltheatre #sip

Next to Normal (Regional): @justinwyu One singular sensation... #NextToNormal #SIP #NextToNormalEWP #eastwestplayers @officialbroadwayworld @keenanblogger @maxizpad ðŸŽ­: @deedeemagnohallofficial @seahaul @scottytakeda @isacamillebriones @officialanthea @randyguiaya #BroadwayWorld

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Regional): @machaydntheatre The sun is finally out and its #tony weekend which has us going a little mad on this two show day! #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #broadwayworld @officialbroadwayworld #dirtyrottenscoundrels #dirtyrottenmht

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators (Off-Broadway): @edsciotto With the legendary #JimBorstelmann for my first #SIP at @attackmusical!!!!

American Shakespeare Center (Regional): @americanshakespearecenter After 51 weeks together, 5 #PlaysInRep, close to 200 performances in over 20 states, the 2016/17 #HungryHeartsTour and 2017 Spring Season troupe poses for their final #SIP. #BlackfriarsPlayhouse #AmericanShakespeareCenter #ROMEOandJULIET #OurTown #TwoGentlemenOfVerona #GoodnightDesdenona #ClosingWeekend #ABC #AlwaysBeClosing @officialbroadwayworld

