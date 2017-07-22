Photo Flash: SWEENEY TODD Skips Into the Darkness and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week SWEENEY TODD's valuable villains skip off into the darkness, and the NEWSIES are channeling their inner Sasha Velour. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!
At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!
Chicago (Regional): @taylorlynn16 "He'd go out every night looking for himself and on the way he found Ruth...Gladys...Rosemary...and Irving." #Chicago #lipschitz #postplayhouse50 #sip #saturdayintermissionpic @officialbroadwayworld
Of Human Bondage (Off-Broadway): @soulpeppertheatre A little Saturday Intermission fun from the cast AND crew of Of Human Bondage (...minus Gregory Prest who remains on stage during intermission!) #SoulpepperNYC #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #nyctheatre #nyctheater #offbroadway #saturdayintermissionpic #sip @officialbroadwayworld
The Buddy Holly Story (Regional): @repantz The @hackmatackplayhouse cast of #thebuddyhollystory celebrating #SIP with a posed floor picture on our last day! @officialbroadwayworld #berwickmaine #thankyoufive #buddyholly #everyday #peggypoo #doesntsplatteranymore
The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Which witch is which?#SIP #Glinda #wickedwitch #wizardofoz #wizardofozLOT