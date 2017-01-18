Photo Flash: First Look at Leigh Silverman-Helmed HURRICANE DIANE at Two River Theater

Two River Theater presents Hurricane Diane, a commissioned world premiere written by Madeleine George and directed by Leigh Silverman. The production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh and original music by The Bengsons. Performances will continue through Sunday, February 12. The opening night performance is Friday, January 27 at 8pm. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

In Hurricane Diane, Madeleine George turns the Greek god Dionysus into Diane (Becca Blackwell), a lesbian separatist permaculture gardener from Vermont whose mission is restoring the Earth to its natural state-and gathering acolytes. Where better to begin than a tidy suburban cul-de-sac in Red Bank, New Jersey, populated by four women: Sandy (Mia Barron), Renee (Nikiya Mathis), Pam (Danielle Skraastad) and Beth (Kate Wetherhead)?

As Diane Changes their yards into a wild wonderland of paw-paw trees and chokeberry bushes, she sets out to draw the women into her ultimate plan: to stage a bacchanal in her forest garden, and usher in a new era of Dionysian worship in the dying days of the American empire, as the planet warms and the oceans rise.

The creative team includes music director Matthew Dean Marsh, scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Kaye Voyce, lighting designer Jen Schriever, and Sound Designer Bray Poor. The stage manager is Melanie J. Lisby.

Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.